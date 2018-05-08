Generation Bio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Sara Den Besten as Head of Human Resources

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Generation Bio, a company developing the first genetic medicines that can be titrated to effect and re-dosed for a lifetime of benefit, today announced the appointment of Sara Den Besten as head of human resources.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005347/en/

Sara Den Besten, Head of Human Resources (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sara brings a unique blend of experience in leadership, culture development and patient advocacy in the rare disease field, and we are delighted to welcome her to lead human resources here,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio. “Her purpose and expertise are totally aligned with our work to build and develop a team to enable a generational shift in how genetic diseases are treated.”

Sara joins Generation Bio following nearly 20 years experience in managing human resource and patient advocacy in the biotech industry, both from within companies and as an independent consultant and coach. She has a life-long passion for unleashing the best in people and catalysing their collective excellence within organizations. While working at companies such as Genzyme Corporation, Sara has developed deep experience in leadership and organization development strategy from design to implementation. She has a Bachelors of Arts degree in psychology from Bucknell University. She completed the Greater Boston Executive Program at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and holds a professional coaching certification at New Ventures West.

“I am very excited to join the Generation Bio team at this important moment of growth for the company,” said Den Besten. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to continue to cultivate a values-driven, learning culture, and to align our talent strategy with realizing the company’s vision to create genetic medicines capable of treating patients for a lifetime.”

About Generation Bio Generation Bio is a biotechnology company developing a breakthrough class of genetic medicines to enable a new generation of people unaffected by inherited disease. The company’s therapies are based on its proprietary GeneWave TM technology, which delivers durable, high levels of gene expression and can be re-dosed to titrate to effect and to sustain impact over a lifetime. Generation Bio was founded and launched by Atlas Venture and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com or follow @lifetimegenetx.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005347/en/

CONTACT: Ten Bridge Communications

Sarah Sutton, 518-932-3680

sarah@tenbridgecommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: Generation Bio

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005347/en