Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, is now hiring for the upcoming summer season. Recognized as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ®, the company will be hosting its National Hiring Day on Saturday, May 12 at all US locations. Applicants may apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com or in person for a wide range of rewarding positions in food service, entertainment, security, retail, games and ride operations. Six Flags hires more than 30,000 seasonal employees every year, offering highly competitive wages and the opportunity to work in a fun, exciting environment.

“Six Flags is the best choice for students and teachers looking to earn extra income this summer,” said Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Kathy Aslin. “Our team members are the most important part of our company. Whether it is serving piping hot funnel cakes, performing in a show, or sending riders off on one of our incredible roller coasters, our employees help create magical, lifelong memories for millions of guests.”

Six Flags team members enjoy many great benefits including flexible hours, free tickets for friends, exclusive team member-only events and the chance to build a career in a dynamic industry. Aslin herself is a 20-year veteran of the company.

“Many of our top executives began their Six Flags careers as high school or college students, then moved steadily up the ranks,” said Aslin. “We invest in our employees through mentoring, internships and other programs. The Six Flags brand is growing fast, and we are looking for people to grow with us.”

For more information about Six Flags career opportunities and National Hiring Day, visit www.sixflagsjobs.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

