Moving forward: MBA Renewables Alumni Discuss “Perspectives of Renewable Power Generation for On-grid and Off-grid Power Supply” at the 2nd Alumni Conference

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin and the Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) are organising the second MBA Renewables Alumni Conference, which takes place from 6 to 10 June in Berlin (Germany). Backed with expertise on economic, financial and legal aspects, MBA Renewables former students from 21 countries will discuss “Perspectives of Renewable Power Generation for On-grid and Off-grid Power Supply”. The Alumni Conference enables exchange and international networking during the various seminars, practical exercises and field trips.

Energy transition processes towards green energy require the combination of different renewable energy technologies for on-grid and off-grid power supply. MBA Renewables graduates constitute a multicultural group of experts with diverse focuses on the renewable energy and energy efficiency fields, thus making the Alumni Conference an excellent platform for discussion. Moreover, this year MBA Renewables has reached the milestone of having 75 graduates.

“I decided to participate in the holistic MBA Renewables to enhance my skills and, most of all, to formalise my practical experience gained during my daily work”, explained Jens Hauser, MBA Renewables 75 th Graduate and energy expert at Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The certificate of an acknowledged higher education facility such as Beuth University of Applied Science clearly proves my renewable energy skills and illustrates my expertise.”

The distance learning programme MBA Renewables is designed to equip future leaders with advanced interdisciplinary management skills for executive positions in the highly globalised market of renewable energy and energy efficiency. Graduates can pursue career paths along the whole green energy value chain, from the private sector to public organisations, financing institutions and consultancies.

Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin offers more than 72 accredited programmes in engineering, science and economics. The Institute of Distance Learning has more than 32 years of experience in higher education.

RENAC, a globally operating expert on training for renewable energies and energy efficiency, serves as a bridge between students and the industry.

The application period for the next MBA Renewables intake ends on 1 September, 2018. For further information, please visit the MBA Renewables website.

The MBA Renewables Alumni Conference is supported by German Academic Exchange Service - DAAD - with funds from the Federal Foreign Office.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005034/en/

CONTACT: Renewables Academy AG (RENAC)

Elena Cantos

cantos@renac.de

+49 (0)30526895870

KEYWORD: EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION UNIVERSITY ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UTILITIES

SOURCE: Renewables Academy AG

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005034/en