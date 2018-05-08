Stearns Lending, LLC Announces the Launch of bsnap - The Ultimate Broker Tool

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Stearns Lending, LLC announces the launch of the next best thing that you didn’t know about (because we just released it) but absolutely must have if you are a Broker: bsnap ™. Bsnap™ is a new mortgage app that streamlines the lending process for brokers and borrowers and is branded with the broker’s logo and company information. Brokers share it with their borrowers who can use the app to apply for loans, e-sign documents and forms, upload loan documents, view loan details, track loan status and tentative closing dates, and communicate securely with the broker. Private label, 24/7 access, 1003 on your mobile device - you’re welcome.

“Most independent brokers do not have custom mortgage apps, and keeping up with technology upgrades can be challenging. At Stearns, we’re committed to investing in technology like bsnap ™ to help give our brokers an edge,” explains Uday Devalla, CIO of Stearns.

All loan information is accessible in the bsnap ™ app, so borrowers and brokers can refer to it any time. Checking bsnap to see when you close on your new home is as simple as checking email or ordering from Amazon. Added Bonus: brokers have the option to securely export their borrower’s data from bsnap™ directly into most loan origination software systems (LOS).

Say goodbye to endless phone calls and time spent waiting for multiple income and asset docs to print. Almost every step required to process a loan, from sending and signing most documents to requesting tax records and income verification, may now be done digitally and securely, using a mobile device. We have been able to track every step of our pizza buying and delivering process for years - Stearns has now made it possible to do this with the biggest financial decision of your life.

“Today’s buyers are looking for a better way. They’re asking for and expecting the ability to apply for loans online, from anywhere, using their phones—and they prefer brokers who provide faster approvals and a simpler, easier experience,” says David Schneider, CEO of Stearns. “We know the launch of bsnap ™ will push the industry to a new and better place for buyers and brokers.”

Bsnap is the ultimate broker tool. Learn more about this awesome app here.

ABOUT STEARNS LENDING, LLC

A mortgage industry leader and innovator, Stearns Lending, LLC provides responsible, simplified mortgage solutions in Wholesale, Retail, and Strategic Alliance sectors throughout the United States where licenses are held. The company and its team members are passionately committed to delighting customers, while leading the industry in profitable growth.

