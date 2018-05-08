Refusing to live with hatred, Kaohsiung gas explosion victim trains for marathon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Kaohsiung gas explosion victim who has been left wheelchair bound after the accident almost four years ago has been training for a marathon in Tokyo, Japan next year, saying she had stopped living with hatred.

Attending a press conference on Tuesday afternoon organized by Kaohsiung City Government to announce the results of the city’s settlements with the gas explosion victims, Chen Tzu-yu (陳姿予) said she lived with hatred for the first half year after being paralyzed in the lower half of her body from the injuries in the explosions and needing other people to help her with basic needs, such as going to the bathroom.

She said she often asked the question of why it was her, but finally gave up the idea of living with hatred after seeing some victims younger than her suffered more severe injuries.

Chen has been keen on training for wheelchair marathon and has participated in several such events. She has planned to compete in an event in Tainan in August in the lead up to the Tokyo event.

Chen, who had never run a marathon before the gas explosions, began to take up sports befitting her physical conditions after the accident, saying that she wanted to live happily.

Chen, who worked at a stir fry restaurant, was riding her scooter on Sanduo Road when the gas explosions erupted. She was sent skywards three storeys high by the impact of the explosions and then fell to the ground, resulting in spiral injuries and paralysis of her lower body.



