Global Oxygen Scavengers Market - Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005841/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global oxygen scavengers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A major trend that is being witnessed in the market is the increasing demand from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Human healthcare, being the utmost priority, has made the pharmaceutical industry one of the most important industrial sectors. Nutraceuticals, commonly considered as the pharmaceuticals end-user segment, are food products that are sold in medicinal forms. They are defined as food or part of it that provides health benefits including prevention and treatment of disease, as well as the basic nutritional value found in food. Nutraceutical is an upcoming application segment for the oxygen scavengers market and has experienced major growth in the last decade. Personalization and customization are the driving factors behind the development of nutraceuticals, particularly in the developed regions of the world.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for packaged food as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increasing demand for packaged food

The packaging industry is a mix of organized medium to large players as well very small players. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are widely adopting sustainable packaging technologies to decrease the packaging cost and to ensure usage of recyclable, eco-friendly packaging material. Snacks constitute more than 10% of meal occasions in the US. The American Consumers are not just reaching for potato chips and cookies, but they are also becoming increasingly concerned about a healthy diet that is rich in vegetables.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The consumers in Europe are concerned about healthy snacking. Around two-thirds of Europeans enjoy savory snacks such as chips and nuts at least once a week. Almost one-third of Europeans care more about the presence of natural ingredients in their food compared to the fat content or calorie count or even the presence of organic ingredients.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global oxygen scavengers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market based on type (metallic and non-metallic) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major types, the metallic segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. This segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global oxygen scavengers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. It was followed by APAC and EMEA. The Americas will witness steady growth during the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005841/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 06:39 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 06:39 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005841/en