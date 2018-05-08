Bidgely Expands Reach of Personal Energy Insights with Voice Assistant Function for Smart Speakers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Bidgely has broadened the omnichannel reach of its artificial intelligence platform by launching a new disaggregation-enhanced Voice Assistant function for utilities to reach their customers via Smart Home speakers. Forrester Research estimates that 50 percent of U.S. homes will have at least one smart speaker by 2022, and 54 percent of consumers recently surveyed by Bidgely said they would use voice support from their utility. To help utilities capitalize on this rapidly-growing consumer trend, Bidgely’s SaaS-based Voice Assistant function enables rapid deployment and is offered at no charge for a year for qualified utilities.

The highly personalized energy insights from Bidgely solutions are derived from consumers’ actual energy usage. In addition to typical queries about bill amounts and due dates, disaggregation supports questions like:

“Alexa, why is my electric bill higher than usual this month?” “OK Google, what are the highest usage appliances in my home?” “Alexa, what can I do to reduce my electricity bill?”

The personalization extends to Voice Assistant responses, such as:

“This month you are estimated to use $55 in cooling. This is 20 percent more than similar homes. You might try pre-cooling your home to avoid peak period pricing. Would you like me to set up a reminder?”

“The voice channel feels, by its very nature, highly personalized. Having one-size-fits all interactions diminishes a utility’s ability to truly engage its customers, so it’s critical to captivate consumers with relevant and useful information about their own, actual energy usage in this medium,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “Further, being able to add helpful and positive interactions through fun consumer tech like smart speakers bolsters a utility’s modern brand image and builds additional rapport with the customer.”

Bidgely applies artificial intelligence and data analytics to utility meter data to glean useful information about how consumers use energy down to the appliance level. As an off-the-shelf SaaS platform, Bidgely provides a rapid route to market for utilities who would like a voice solution for standard functions such as Bill Pay. For utilities with an existing voice app, it can boost the offering with personalized and compelling disaggregation features.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is transforming the way customers interact with their energy use. By combining the power of SaaS-based analytics with consumer-friendly web and mobile applications, Bidgely provides personalized and actionable insights that help customers save energy and enable utilities to build enduring customer relationships. The company works with utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

