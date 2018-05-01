Taiwan has no plans to establish new diplomatic ties: foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Tuesday the ministry was not planning to establish new formal ties with other countries for the moment despite the rupture of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Dominican Republic on May 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, during which reporters asked if the Taiwan government has any contingency plans as Beijing continues to poach Taiwan’s allies.

“We should be focused on existing diplomatic allies, and make these allies feel that it is important for them to maintain relationships with Taiwan provided that we offer meaningful assistance,” the minister said. "The ministry does not possess a list of potential diplomatic allies, neither is it planning to establish new formal relations with other countries.”

The Taiwanese government will not resort to “dollar diplomacy” as China has been doing since Taiwan has neither comparable political nor economic resources. In addition, Taiwanese people would not agree with such a course of action, added Wu.

As for earlier media reports implying that Latin American ally Guatemala is likely to follow the steps of Panama and the Dominican Republic — establishing diplomatic relations with China and cutting ties with Taiwan, the minister disagreed and said the ally had stood up for Taiwan in various international organizations through different means.

Speaking of growing pressure from the Chinese government, the minister reiterated President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) earlier statement that the government would not bow to pressure.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to bring the people across the Taiwan Strait closer, but what Beijng has done to Taiwan so far will only distance the cross-strait relationship further, said Wu.