Thousands of hairdressers to compete in 2018 Hair Talent Cup in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Also known as the Hair Olympics of the industry, the national 2018 Hair Talent Cup and OMC World Cup Expert Selection attracts thousands of talented college students and professional hairdressers from across Taiwan to fight for the top prize and a spot in an international hairdressing championship competition.

The alluring rivalry between hairdressers and their works will take place on May 12 in Keelung Municipal Stadium and is organized by the Taiwan Hairdressing and Beauty Association (OMC Hairworld Taiwan).

According to Liberty Times, OMC Hairworld Taiwan is committed to promoting the domestic beauty salon industry and cultivating national hairdressing professionals.

Every year, the top 10 outstanding candidates will be selected to participate in various hair competitions and where they have opportunities to compete for numerous awards. This year, the OMC's Hair Talent event is expected to attract 1,200 contestants throughout the country and around 1,000 visitors.

In addition to a reward of NT$20,000, the winner of national hairdresser competition will represent Taiwan to participate in the 2018 OMC Global Stylist Awards held in Paris, France at the end of May.

According to OMC Hairworld Taiwan, the OMC Hairworld championships in 2020 are planned to be hosted in Taiwan for the first time ever.