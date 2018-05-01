Israeli leader insults Japanese PM and Japanese culture by serving desert in a shoe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Political commentators are somewhat puzzled after images emerged last week of a special desert prepared for the Japanese Prime Minister and his wife Akie, at the behest of their host, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.



It has been reported by multiple media outlets that Japanese Prime Minister Abe was very offended by the gesture, as the Japanese are very culturally sensitive about the placement of shoes inside of a living environment.



If a shoe, or one’s likeness, placed on a dining table, or used as a dish itself seems inappropriate to most people, then it would exceptionally so in the context of Japanese culture.



The desert of chocolate pralines served in a pair of black men’s brogues (said to be metal sculptures described alternately as “doorstops”) was prepared by an Israeli chef Segev Moshe. The media was only alerted to the curious desert arrangement when Moshe shared photographs of the evening’s desert on his Instragram account on May 3.



With the caption of “Prime Minister of Israel and his wife, host the Prime Minister of Japan. Great honor to cook for you! Not obvious for me #unforgettable night ” under the photo, one can see what is clearly an awkward moment for the Japanese Prime Minister.



The Time of Israel quoted an unidentified Japanese diplomat as saying “There is no culture in the world where you put shoes on a table…What exactly did the illustrious chef Segev think to himself. We can’t understand what he was trying to say here. If it is humor then we don’t think it is funny. I can tell you we were offended on behalf of our prime minister.”



An Israeli diplomat that served in Japan concurred and called the spectacle a “dumb and insensitive decision.”



There are many theories circulating about what possible meaning the shoes could have been intended to convey, however even if one assumes the gesture was one made out of complete ignorance, the diplomatic slight remains.