Beko Gives up Its Sleeve Branding to Encourage Children Worldwide to Eat Like a Pro on a Mission to Raise €1,000,000 for UNICEF

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--On May 6th, during El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid)– the most watched domestic club match in the world – FC Barcelona premium partner and leading home appliances brand, Beko, gave up its logo on the players’ shirts, trading it for a very worthwhile and important cause. Instead of the brand logo, the sleeves worn by the likes of Pique, Messi, Suarez, Ter Stegen and Rakitic have been traded in and read #EatLikeAPro, encouraging supporters from around the world to post about their own healthy eating habits which will in turn help Beko raise €1,000,000 for UNICEF.

#EatLikeAPro is Beko’s global initiative with FC Barcelona and Club’s foundation Barça Foundation that is raising awareness about childhood obesity. By 2025, if current trends continue, there will be 70 million children suffering from obesity. Beko’s goal is to contribute to reduce this number through its #EatLikeAPro campaign and by supporting UNICEF, the world’s leading organisation working for children globally.

Not only are these much-loved football players showing their support for the campaign, but Beko is encouraging people from around the world to show support by posting about their healthy eating habits on social channels. For every post, Beko donates €1 for UNICEF with a goal to raise €1,000,000, in turn helping improve the diets, growth and development of 600,000 children in Latin America. The initiative has proved a global success to date, with over €500,000 raised for UNICEF so far from social media posts using #EatLikeAPro.

The FCB team unveiled their new kits, proudly wearing their sleeves dedicated to the initiative. As a high profile and loved team, the FCB players are the perfect ambassadors for the campaign, encouraging children who look up to them to eat healthier.

Now fans have the chance to win a limited edition El Clásico 17/18 jersey (with Eat Like A Pro on the sleeve), signed by FC Barcelona players. Every post shared across Twitter and Instagram between 7th and 25th May using #EatLikeAPro will automatically be entered in to the draw to win the jersey, which won’t be sold anywhere, with one lucky winner selected at random after the closing date. Fans only have to retweet or post #EatLikeAPro on Twitter or Instagram to have a chance to win.

UNICEF provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and families around the world. The donations raised by Beko will provide families and primary schools with information, tools and support to improve the diets, growth and development of 600,000 children in Latin America.

Notes to Editors

About Beko: Beko is number 1 brand in the European free-standing white goods market and the second largest home appliances brand in Europe (Dec, 2017. It has been the fastest growing brand in the overall European market in since 2000. Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik and a Premium Partner of FC Barcelona.

About FC Barcelona: FC Barcelona was founded 118 years ago in 1899, and is unique in many ways. The club is owned by its more than 145,000 members and can boast of being the most successful club in Europe over the last ten years. In that time they have won four of the Club’s five Champions League titles and seven of their 24 domestic league titles. Due to its very special personality, ‘Barça’ is recognized as being ‘more than a club’. The team’s distinctive style of play is projected around the world by the best players and coaches of their time in combination with club’s famous reliance on homegrown talent.

All of this goes hand in hand with its ongoing ambition to become the most admired, beloved and global sports institution on the planet. This mission is supported by such core principles as humility, effort, ambition, respect and team-work, while the club is also famed for its commitment to society, which is channeled through the FC Barcelona Foundation and its work to educate children through the positive values of sport. Such unstoppable growth in recent years has led to a global reach of more than 300 million fans and made FC Barcelona a world leader on social media.

About Barça Foundation: The Barça Foundation was launched in 1994 to support the children and youth of the most vulnerable social groups through sport and education in values, with the objective of contributing to a more just and inclusive society. The Barça Foundation frames its activities within the UN programmes Sport for Development and Sustainable Development Goals. The main action lines are educational access and support, violence prevention and conflict resolution in childhood and youth and fight against social exclusion and discrimination. Today, the Foundation reaches to more than 1,000,000 beneficiaries from around the world.

About UNICEF: UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

