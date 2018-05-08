Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the
Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the
Jimmy Fallon, left, and Stephen Colbert attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the
Darren Criss attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Uma Thurman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Ca
Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bo
Ming Xi attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cathol
Kate Upton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cat
Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the
Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cat
Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bo
Adam Shulman, from left, Anne Hathaway, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Frances McDormand and Hamish Bowles attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Instit
Juliette Binoche attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and t
Cam Newton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cat
Issa Rae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catho
Eiza Gonzalez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the
2 Chainz, left, and Kesha Ward attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies:
Solange Knowles, right, and Aurora James attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenl
Imaan Hammam attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Christian Casey Combs attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion
2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the
Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cat
Karlie Kloss attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Ansel Elgort attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Joan Smalls attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Ca
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cathol
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cathol
Sarah Jessica Parker attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion a
Sarah Jessica Parker, left and Andy Cohen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heaven
Sarah Jessica Parker attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion a
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cathol
Jeremy Scott, left, and Cardi B attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies:
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Cathol
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Ca
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Ca
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Ca
Paris Jackson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the
Paris Jackson,from left, Stella McCartney and Miley Cyrus attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the openi
Diane Kruger attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Diane Kruger attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
Kylie Jenner, right, and Travis Scott attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly B
Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the C
NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Met Gala is known as a magnet for celebrities from Hollywood, music, sports, and of course, fashion. There were plenty of those this year, but also some interesting new faces grabbing the spotlight.
One of them was the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan. The real-life cardinal got some star treatment on an evening where all the other stars were trying to find the best way to channel the evening's theme of Catholicism and its influence on fashion.
Strolling the museum's galleries, one could also find a former presidential candidate. Mitt Romney was there with his wife, Ann, and he pronounced himself thrilled to see the ornate objects on display from the Sistine Chapel sacristy at the Vatican, many of which have never been seen outside Rome.