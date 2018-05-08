  1. Home
Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

By JOCELYN NOVECK , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/08

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Met Gala is known as a magnet for celebrities from Hollywood, music, sports, and of course, fashion. There were plenty of those this year, but also some interesting new faces grabbing the spotlight.

One of them was the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan. The real-life cardinal got some star treatment on an evening where all the other stars were trying to find the best way to channel the evening's theme of Catholicism and its influence on fashion.

Strolling the museum's galleries, one could also find a former presidential candidate. Mitt Romney was there with his wife, Ann, and he pronounced himself thrilled to see the ornate objects on display from the Sistine Chapel sacristy at the Vatican, many of which have never been seen outside Rome.