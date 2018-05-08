Armenian parliament opens session to choose new PM

Supporters of opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian react in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Armenian opposition who is n
The Armenian-American singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down and opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian greet fans during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia.
The Armenian-American singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down addresses the crowd gathered in Republic Square during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia.
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia's parliament has opened a session to elect a prime minister, for which opposition lawmaker and protest leader Nikol Pashinian is the only nominee.
The Republican Party, which has a majority of the seats in the chamber, said last week that it would support any candidate nominated by a third of the deputies and that it would not put forth its own candidate. That move appeared to ensure Pashinian would be chosen Tuesday.
Pashinian spearheaded weeks of huge protests that were lively but largely peaceful. The protests focused on frustration with widespread poverty and corruption in the country and on former President Serzh Sargsyan's becoming prime minister, which was seen as a maneuver to remain the country's leader indefinitely.
Sargsyan resigned the premiership six days after his appointment.