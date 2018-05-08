  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/08 16:01
2018/05/08 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 9 .735
New York 24 10 .706 1
Toronto 19 16 .543
Tampa Bay 15 17 .469 9
Baltimore 8 26 .235 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 17 .500
Minnesota 14 17 .452
Detroit 14 20 .412 3
Kansas City 11 23 .324 6
Chicago 9 23 .281 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 13 .618
Houston 22 15 .595 ½
Seattle 19 14 .576
Oakland 18 17 .514
Texas 14 23 .378

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Arizona 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 2

Monday's Games

Texas 7, Detroit 6

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Houston 16, Oakland 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-1), 1:15 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-4), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 5-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Texas (Minor 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 4-1) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Texas (Colon 1-1), 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Colorado (Anderson 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 3-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-1), 7:10 p.m.