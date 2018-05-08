Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--The Cathay Pacific Group and its rewards programme, Asia Miles, are launching their first application of smart blockchain technology in a marketing campaign, in collaboration with Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005361/en/

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles app (Photo: Business Wire)

The innovative technology is at the core of a new platform and mobile application for a newly launched Asia Miles dining promotion in Hong Kong – Unlock More Miles – Asia Miles members will have miles earned credited to their accounts within next day. The beauty of this initiative is that it helps improve business efficiency by minimising back-office administration.

The Mobile App has been designed by Cathay Pacific and Asia Miles. It has been delivered by Accenture, using a mixture of deep blockchain, loyalty and aviation industry technology expertise.

By harnessing blockchain technology, the Cathay Pacific Group and Asia Miles are providing Asia Miles partners a single data source when managing account activity. This allows Asia Miles, partners and members a near real-time ability to manage rewards.

Speaking on the development, Cathay Pacific General Manager IT Solutions, Lawrence Fong, said: “Cathay Pacific is committed to benefiting customers through innovation and technology. We are pleased to partner with Accenture and we will continue to leverage its technology to develop more applications that our customers value. As a start, we are very excited by the first offering resulting from our co-operation – the marketing campaign launched by Asia Miles which we expect to be well received.”

Asia Miles Chief Executive Officer, Stephen SY Wong, said: “As Asia’s leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, Asia Miles aims at improving member experience with blockchain technology through gamified miles earning and faster miles crediting. Continuing a culture of innovation and adapting new technologies, we are keen to extend this initiative with other marketing campaigns across our partner network in the near future, continuing to bring added values to our members and partners.”

“Blockchain is helping industries across the globe to transform their workflows, making complicated business processes run more smoothly and efficiently, including enabling quick and seamless transaction settlements,” said Peter Yen, a managing director at Accenture.

As the Cathay Pacific Group actively pursues new technology, the use of blockchain defines the future of business using a transparent and secure transaction database. With Asia Miles’ newly launched “Unlock More Miles” marketing campaign in dining as an example, key stakeholders including members, partners and the company will all benefit in various ways.

Better experience

The “Unlock More Miles” marketing campaign will allow Asia Miles members to keep track of their miles earning journey in a timely manner, even if they are on the go via the Asia Miles Mobile App.

Enhanced engagement level

Member engagement and participation can be boosted where “gamification” is enabled to create an element of fun in their miles-earning journey.

More efficient operation

Transaction history will be transparent between Asia Miles and participating dining partners in Hong Kong by sharing the same set of data. Data fulfilment procedures can be automated to drive better efficiency.

To learn more, please click to view the video.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About the Cathay Pacific Group

Cathay Pacific is a Hong Kong-based airline offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to some 200 destinations worldwide, using an ultra-modern fleet of more than 140 wide-body aircraft. Cathay Dragon is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific and focuses on providing services to destinations across Asia, including more than 20 cities in mainland China. Cathay Pacific is a founder member of the one world global alliance and Cathay Dragon is an affiliate member. For more information, visit www.cathaypacific.com.

About Asia Miles

Asia Miles, Asia’s leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, was launched in February 1999 and has more than 10 million members and over 700 programme partners worldwide.

Asia Miles aims to deliver Life Rewarded and offers members extensive opportunities to earn miles by spending daily from a wide range of travel and lifestyle categories including flights, hotels, dining, financial services, retail, technology brands and much more. In addition to flight awards, Asia Miles members can also redeem miles and enjoy fabulous awards such as hotel stays at 60,000 hotels, car rental services in 20 countries, over 35,000 lifestyle and experience awards.

Asia Miles is open to anyone aged 2 or above and is free to join. For more information, please visit www.asiamiles.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005361/en/

CONTACT: Accenture

Anthony Hatter, +44 7810 756 138

anthony.hatter@accenture.com

or

Cathay Pacific

+852 2747 5393

press@cathaypacific.com

or

Asia Miles

+852 2748 2716

media@asiamiles.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION MOBILE/WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Accenture

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 03:59 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 03:59 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005361/en