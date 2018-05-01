North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might have visited China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might have flown to the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian Monday to meet China’s President Xi Jinping (習近平), according to South Korean media.

The mounting speculation comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of a summit between Kim and United States President Donald Trump for which the precise date and location still have to be decided.

A senior official arrived from Pyongyang in Dalian, in the Chinese province of Liaoning bordering on North Korea, during Monday, accompanied by major traffic restrictions, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. On Tuesday, Xi was scheduled to attend a ceremony in the city for the test operation of China’s aircraft carrier.

In late March, Kim traveled to Beijing by train for a meeting with Xi ahead of the April 27 summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

According to Yonhap, private posts on China’s social media site Weibo revealed tighter security around Dalian airport and even tighter traffic control measures in the center of town.

China was reportedly worried about being sidelined if Pyongyang succeeded in improving relations with both Seoul and Washington, which was demanding a complete and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.

One possibility was that the events in Dalian amounted to preparations for an official visit by Xi to Pyongyang.