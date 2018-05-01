Measles outbreak in Japan growing more severe than in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A measles outbreak that began in March when an infected man boarded a flight that routed through Okinawa before landing in Taipei, has continued to spread in Japan, with the local government issuing warnings.



A Tigerair employee reportedly contracted the disease in Thailand before boarding his flight which routed through Okinawa on the return trip to Taiwan, March 29. Initially, most of the reported cases in Taiwan were Tigerair crew members.



While reported cases in Taiwan for 2018 currently number less than 30, the spread of measles in Japan has been much more serious, with 91 cases of the disease confirmed in Okinawa, as of Thursday, May 3.



The Japan Times reports that the outbreak has also spread to Aichi prefecture after a teenager contracted the disease in Okinawa and returned home. Aichi Prefecture has now confirmed 17 cases of measles according to the report.



Twelve of the infected patients in Aichi were reportedly in a hospital when the ill teenager made a visit after his Okinawa trip.



Japan was declared free of measles by the WHO in 2015 after a three year period in which no infections originating domestically occurred, however the country has continued to see measles cases imported from abroad.



Last year in 2017, Japan reported 189 cases of measles.

The prefectural government of Okinawa is warning that pregnant women, the elderly and children may want to avoid visiting the prefecture until the measles infection has been thoroughly contained.



The Japan Times report also notes that one of the cases reported in Okinawa was on a U.S. military base.



CNA reports that as of May 3, there have been 24 cases confirmed in Taiwan. Since the last few cases were confirmed in mid-to late April, the two week incubation period for the disease should have passed, hopefully indicating the outbreak in Taiwan has been successfully contained.