Police station in central Taiwan doubles as lunchbox station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Most police stations in Taiwan provide some standard convenient functions that go beyond law enforcement, such as making their toilets and bicycle pumps available to the public, but a police station in central Taiwan goes the extra mile to help local farmers by doubling as a lunchbox station.



The Zhong-Keng Police Station (中坑派出所) of Taichung’s Dongshi Precinct is close to the Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area, and cash crops, such as Top-Grafted Pear and Sweet Persimmon, are the staple crops within the police station’s jurisdiction. This time of year is a busy season for local farmers as the pear fruits on the trees need to be bagged and twigs of the persimmon trees need to be trimmed.



Zhong-Keng Police Station Chief Wu Kun-yuan (吳坤源) said on Tuesday that when local farmers are busy, they hire day laborers to help out around the orchards, and therefore there is a great demand for lunchboxes. But because the orchards are several dozen kilometers away from the downtown area and that there is a lack of landmarks in the mountainous area with which to deliver the goods, lunchbox stores were unwilling to deliver lunchboxes up the mountains to local farmers working in the area due to cost consideration, Wu said.



The Zhong-Keng Police Station is located more than four kilometers from the downtown area, and for local farmers’ convenience, the police set up a lunchbox drop-off in the station where farmers can pick up the delivered lunchboxes.

Local farmers said that thanks to the lunchbox drop-off in the police station, they don’t have to go all the way to the downtown area to buy lunchboxes, saving them a lot of time and effort and solving their longtime lunchbox problem. No wonder they praised the police for their being so considerate.