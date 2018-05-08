Moody's Analytics Named Category Leader in Chartis Research Balance Sheet Management Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Moody’s Analytics has been named a category leader among balance sheet management vendors, as evaluated by Chartis Research. Chartis’ new report, , assesses 12 leading vendors that offer balance sheet management systems for banks.

The report uses Chartis’ FinTech Quadrant® methodology to explain the structure of the market and consider which solutions meet an organization’s needs. The FinTech Quadrant® takes into account vendors’ product, technology, and organizational capabilities, with an emphasis on their market potential and the completeness of their offerings.

“Banks are increasingly seeking to optimize their balance sheets,” said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Many now require an integrated balance sheet management solution that covers regulatory compliance, FTP, IRRBB, liquidity risk and credit risk. Chartis’ analysis underscores how we are helping banks meet those diverse needs.”

The Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™ ALM system allows banks across the globe to manage their enterprise-level ALM and liquidity risk, and to support a host of regulatory and business needs. This solution can be implemented on-premise or in the cloud, which offers further flexibility.

The Chartis report rated vendors based on a set of seven core capabilities. Moody’s Analytics earned the top rating in two capabilities (“Scenario Management System” and “Data Provision”).

Moody’s Analytics was also recognized as a category leader on the combined strength of its market potential and completeness of offering, as evaluated by Chartis.

About Moody’s Analytics Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

About Chartis Research Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis’ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. Further information is available at chartis-research.com.

