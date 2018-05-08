LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005712/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial wine cooler market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the use of technologies that curtail bacterial growth as one of the key emerging trends in the . One of the factors that can destroy the taste of wine and in some cases, convert wine to vinegar, is bacterial growth. The process through which growth of bacteria in wine can be curtailed is refrigeration. Besides the refrigeration, commercial wine coolers also use charcoal filters to filter air from various bacteria that cause odor in wine. Moreover, some players are focusing on new developments to eliminate the risk of bacterial growth and maintain the quality of wine.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the global increase in wine consumption as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial wine coolers market:

Global increase in wine consumption

In countries such as the US, the UK, Spain, Canada, and South Africa, the consumption of wine is increasing. The increase in consumption of wine can be attributed to the fact that wine has gained popularity among millennials owing to the increase in availability of various varieties of wines in several distribution channels such as retail stores and supermarkets. The consumption of wine by millennials is one segment that has a high income as well as prefers eating new varieties of food items and drinking including wine in many foodservice establishments. Therefore, millennials are expected to contribute significantly toward an increase in consumption of wine at end-user establishments, thereby, encouraging end-users to invest in new units of commercial wine coolers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Sparkling-wine is also expected to gain popularity owing to its fizziness and is increasingly used in various social functions and events by the new generation population. In addition, red wine is also associated with health benefits as it is believed to improve cholesterol, and health of the heart. Such factors will drive the demand for wine consumption.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial wine coolers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global commercial wine coolers market into the following technology, including compressor based commercial wine coolers and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The compressor-based commercial wine coolers market is expected to foresee high growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the ability to achieve low temperatures in comparison with its counterpart model, and it can also work in hot surrounding temperatures. The equipment is appropriate for storing several wine bottles, and operating costs are also lower than counterpart models in cases where large numbers of wine bottles need to be stored.

EMEA was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 43%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest market growth.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005712/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 03:07 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 03:07 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005712/en