Mass coral spawning comes early this year in Taiwan's Kenting National Park   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Coral reefs in southern Taiwan's Kenting National Park have come into the first major mass spawning activity of the year, which started earlier than the previous year, probably affected by climate change.

On the night of May 6, the spectacular moment of Kenting's coral reefs releasing their gametes in tiny pink and white balls was captured by Taiwanese photographer Tsai Yong-chun (蔡永春), reported CNA.

(image by Central News Agency)

According to Tsai, it was a precious occasion to see 10 different kinds of coral reefs participating in this reproductive phenomenon and it will continue in mass spawning by tonight.

The precise timing of this aquamarine ecosystem event usually falls on March 23 of the lunar calendar and lasts for about two to three days. However, the spawning came one day earlier this year due to warm weather.

The rapidly changing ocean conditions have caused a big impact on the development of coral reefs in recent years. Therefore, Tsai called on the government to improve management of sewage discharge into the ocean and for harsher punishment of illegal fishing.

(image by Central News Agency)