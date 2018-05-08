Australia tells Beijing to back off intimidation of Qantas over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the wake of a heightened pressure by China on international airlines to remove any mention of Taiwan as an independent country, Australia's foreign minister has pushed back at Beijing for trying to exert pressure on Australian carrier Qantas, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

In a letter sent to 36 foreign airline companies sent last week, China’s civil aviation authorities demanded the carriers remove Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau from the list of countries on their websites or other materials, including some American companies. In the case of some U.S. airline, Beijing threatens companies that do not comply with their order will be referred to "the relevant cybersecurity authorities."

Qantas verified that it was one of the 36 airlines that received the letter. In response, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said, "The terms that private companies choose to list destinations are a matter for them." She then added that "There should be no pressure from governments, whether ours or others, that threatens the ordinary operations of business."

In a statement released on Saturday, Sarah Sanders, the White House spokesperson said, "this is Orwellian nonsense and part of a growing trend by the Chinese Communist Party to impose its political views on American citizens and private companies," reported the Guardian.

Sanders said President Donald Trump was against political correctness in the U.S., and that the president would thus “stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens”.

The U.S. government asked China to “stop threatening and coercing American carriers and citizens,” added Sanders.