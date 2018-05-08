Crisis in Myanmar's Kachin means jungle treks to escape war

In this May 6, 2018, photo, ethnic Kachin Hkaraw Yaw, left, sits along with his wife Nlam Numrang Doi at their hut in compound of Trinity Baptist Chur
MYITKYINA, Myanmar (AP) — As the Myanmar army's bombs started falling, the 92-year-old grandmother and her neighbors decided they had no choice but to grab what they could and scatter into the jungle.
Nlam Numrang Doi recalled: "We were in so much trouble, I couldn't even swallow my food."
She climbed onto her grandson's back and he carried her to a river where she and other Kachin residents boarded boats to reach the state capital, part of a wave of 6,800 people who left their homes in Kachin since a fresh government offensive began in April.
The offensive to defeat Kachin rebels has renewed accusations that the army is creating a similar humanitarian crisis to the one spawned by its violence against Rohingya Muslims.