Crisis in Myanmar's Kachin means jungle treks to escape war

MYITKYINA, Myanmar (AP) — As the Myanmar army's bombs started falling, the 92-year-old grandmother and her neighbors decided they had no choice but to grab what they could and scatter into the jungle.

Nlam Numrang Doi recalled: "We were in so much trouble, I couldn't even swallow my food."

She climbed onto her grandson's back and he carried her to a river where she and other Kachin residents boarded boats to reach the state capital, part of a wave of 6,800 people who left their homes in Kachin since a fresh government offensive began in April.

The offensive to defeat Kachin rebels has renewed accusations that the army is creating a similar humanitarian crisis to the one spawned by its violence against Rohingya Muslims.