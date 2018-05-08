Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market - Growth Opportunities and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006298/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the pregnancy-mode feature as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market. Continuous product innovations have led to the launch of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales with advanced pregnancy-mode features. Such features provide an efficient track of the mother’s health parameters and provide information about the progress of a pregnancy. The implementation of advanced features in smart body weight scales will propel the demand for global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing health consciousness as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

Increasing health consciousness

The global population is increasingly health conscious. The rising percentage of the aging population leads to an increase in the occurrence of diseases. The high healthcare costs are further increasing the degree of health consciousness and precautional measures adopted by the global population. The advent of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales has made timely tracking of multiple health parameters possible. This reduces the probability of health issues among the users of such devices.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Increase in health consciousness has led to a high demand for health foods, gym memberships, diet programs, mobile health applications, and smart fitness devices. Factors such as increased health consciousness, coupled with product utility awareness, contribute to the growth of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market segmentation

This market research report segments the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 47%. Factors such as an increase in fitness activities, governmental initiatives pertaining to fitness, increase in fitness centers, and the adoption of healthy lifestyles is driving the market growth of the . By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest market growth.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006298/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 03:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 03:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006298/en