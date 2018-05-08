Photo of the Day: Kylo Ren throws first pitch at Taiwan baseball game

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Star Wars villain Kylo Ren was spotted throwing the first pitch at the home stadium of the professional Taiwanese baseball team the Fubon Guardians before a game on Saturday (May 5).

As a continuation of activities celebrating Star Wars Day the previous day, the Fubon Guardians invited Star Wars fans decked out as their favorite characters from the film series to participate in a fan event before the game at Xinzhuang Stadium in New Taipei City on Saturday.

In the photo above, a person dressed as Kylo Ren can be seen winding up for a pitch as a person dressed as Captain Phasma is at bat.



Storm troopers pose with Fubon Guardians players. (CNA image)

On Friday (May 4), Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and many other characters from the Star Wars film series showed up at Taiwan's Presidential Office that morning to celebrate May 4th, international Star Wars Day.