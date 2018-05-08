Taiwan Transitional Justice Promotion Committee likely to be inaugurated by May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan approved the nomination for the Transitional Justice Promotion Committee proposed by the Executive Yuan Tuesday, and the inauguration of the committee is likely to occur later in May.

Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), spokesperson for the Executive Yuan, said after the Legislative Yuan vote on Tuesday that the government was undertaking related administrative work for the committee to be hopefully inaugurated by the end of May.

The committee comprises nine experts and scholars specializing in human rights, social movements, history, law, and among others. It will be led by Convener Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄), a former ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker and retired member of the Control Yuan watchdog body, and by Deputy Convener Chang Tien-chin (張天欽).

In addition, there are three full-time committee members, Peng Jen-yu (彭仁郁), Yeh Hung-ling (葉虹靈), and Yang Tsui (楊翠), as well as four adjunct members. The latter are Xu Xue-ji (許雪姬), Kao Tien-hui (高天惠), Yu Po-Hsiang (尤伯祥), and Hua Yi-fen (花亦芬).

Despite controversies surrounding the convener who has been regarded by some lawmakers and scholars as the wrong choice to lead the committee, and a boycott of Tuesday’s vote by opposition parties, all of the nominated committee members were approved by the Legislative Yuan. Premier William Lai (賴清德) is expected to promulgate the appointment of the committee soon.

The committee is to be formed under the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, which was passed last December.

The committee, with a two-year mandate, is responsible for uncovering political documents that have been kept secret, examining potentially unjustified political prosecutions under the authoritarian regime, and possibly setting up trials or retrials for past cases. The committee is also mandated to deliver a report on all of the work it undertakes.