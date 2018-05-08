Moms urged to be wary of exposing personal data when posting selfies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With Mother’s Day just around the corner, people tend to engage in a selfie frenzy for the occasion, but they might not be aware of the potential information security risks associated with the activity.

According to an online poll conducted by Trend Micro Taiwan titled “Do you have a mom going crazy about selfie?” – the three things feared most by 668 netizens about their mothers sharing selfies are “revealing the location where the photo is taken,” “showing passport info,” and “exposing details about the phone model,” reported Liberty Times.

The aforementioned information could fall into the hands of individuals with ill intentions and could be used for illegal purposes, warned the cyber security service provider.

With the public’s growing reliance on mobile devices, public sharing of one’s photos, whereabouts, ID or passport information, and mobile phone model data allows perpetrators to easily utilize the collected data to open bank accounts, access credit card info, and even trade leaked photos for making profits.

Trend Micro Taiwan also provides four methods to help reduce possibilities of having one’s privacy breached when using mobile phones, including avoiding visiting suspicious websites, exerting extra caution when asked to offer personal information in email requests, refraining from downloading dubious third-party applications, and downloading antivirus software.