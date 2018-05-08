  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 13:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Markakis Atl 33 131 21 45 .344
OHerrera Phi 33 123 19 42 .341
Pham StL 30 99 24 32 .323
Cabrera NYM 32 128 22 41 .320
Posey SF 29 104 14 33 .317
Arenado Col 30 108 18 34 .315
Dickerson Pit 32 124 19 39 .315
SCastro Mia 34 127 19 39 .307
FFreeman Atl 33 127 24 39 .307
Pollock Ari 33 124 22 38 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 32; Pollock, Arizona, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.