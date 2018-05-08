  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/08 13:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 003 002 100—6 13 1
Texas 010 004 20x—7 7 2

Fulmer, A.Wilson (6), Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Moore, Barnette (6), Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Leclerc 1-0. L_Stumpf 1-2. Sv_Kela (7). HRs_Detroit, Martin (5). Texas, Mazara (8).

___

Houston 230 600 023—16 20 2
Oakland 000 001 001— 2 8 1

Keuchel, Sipp (9) and Stassi; Bre.Anderson, Hatcher (4), Font (7), Coulombe (9) and Lucroy. W_Keuchel 2-5. L_Bre.Anderson 0-1. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez (3), Fisher (3), Springer (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 200 101 020—6 11 0
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 4 0

Romero, Hildenberger (7), Magill (8) and B.Wilson; Gant, Bowman (6), Sherriff (8), Gregerson (9) and Kelly. W_Romero 2-0. L_Gant 1-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 113 110 000—7 13 0
Cincinnati 001 202 010—6 8 0

Conlon, Sewald (4), Gsellman (6), Familia (9) and Lobaton; Bailey, Stephens (5), Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Gsellman 4-0. L_Bailey 0-5. Sv_Familia (10). HRs_New York, Gonzalez 2 (5), Bruce (3), Conforto (2). Cincinnati, Hamilton (2), Suarez (5), Gennett (3).

___

San Francisco 000 000 000— 0 6 3
Philadelphia 300 232 01x—11 12 0

Samardzija, Snelten (5), Moronta (7), Johnson (8) and Posey, Hundley; Eflin, Curtis (7), Dominguez (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Samardzija 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (4), Herrera 2 (5), Santana (4).

___

Miami 000 010 100— 2 6 0
Chicago 203 220 32x—14 15 0

Garcia, Cloyd (5), Tazawa (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Hendricks, Mazzoni (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 3-2. L_Garcia 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (10), Happ 2 (5), Bryant (5).

___

Washington 100 004 300—8 8 0
San Diego 000 101 102—5 8 0

Strasburg, Gott (8), Torres (9) and Wieters; Ross, Strahm (7), Maton (9) and Lopez. W_Strasburg 4-3. L_Ross 2-3. HRs_Washington, Adams 2 (10), Turner (3).