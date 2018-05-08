Gabrielle Hamilton, Highlands Bar and Grill win Beard Awards

CHICAGO (AP) — Chef Gabrielle Hamilton of Prune restaurant in New York City took home this year's outstanding chef award at the James Beard Awards .

The outstanding restaurant award went to Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Alabama, when the honors were given out Monday night in Chicago. Many consider the ceremony the Oscars of the culinary world.

Hamilton earned a nomination in the same category last year. She previously won a Beard Award for Best Chef New York City. Highlands Bar and Grill received the nod after multiple previous nominations in the outstanding restaurant category. The restaurant's menu changes daily and is rooted in classic French techniques.

The Beard Awards were based in New York. This is their fourth year in Chicago, where they moved in 2015.