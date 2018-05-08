Romero leads Twins past Cardinals 6-0 for 4th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fernando Romero struck out nine in six innings in his second straight scoreless start to begin his major league career, leading the Minnesota Twins over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Monday night.

The victory was a season-high fourth straight for the Twins, who have won 13 of their last 16 games against National League opponents dating to last year.

St. Louis had its season-best five-game winning streak snapped, one night after finishing a weekend sweep of the rival Chicago Cubs at nearly 1 a.m.

Romero (2-0) permitted just three hits while throwing 97 pitches. The 23-year-old right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his debut last week, a win over Toronto.

Romero got a lift from left fielder Eddie Rosario, who reached over the wall in the first inning to catch a possible two-run homer for St. Louis' Dexter Fowler.

John Gant (1-1) gave up six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Cardinals.

METS 7, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer against his former team, rounding the bases to a familiar "BRUUUCE" chant, and Adrian Gonzalez connected twice in the Mets' victory.

The Mets hit the road after getting swept during a six-game homestand that included three shutout losses and 11 runs total by New York's offense. Michael Conforto got it going with a leadoff homer against Homer Bailey (0-5), and Bruce had a two-run shot off his former teammate in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Gonzalez had a pair of solo shots as the Mets set a season high with four homers.

Robert Gsellman (4-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win. Jeurys Familia retired the side in order in the ninth for his 10th save.

Billy Hamilton, Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett homered for the Reds.

CUBS 14, MARLINS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered from both sides of the plate, helping the Cubs stop a five-game slide.

The Cubs collected 15 hits after scoring three or fewer runs in 10 of the previous 11 games. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez connected, and Happ finished with five RBIs.

Kyle Hendricks (3-2) also provided a lift for Chicago by pitching eight innings of two-run ball. The only downer for the Cubs was an early exit for Baez, who departed in the sixth with right groin tightness.

Miami starter Jarlin Garcia (1-1), who entered with a major league-best 1.09 ERA, was rocked for seven runs and six hits in four innings.

Cameron Maybin had two hits and drove in a run for Miami, which had won six of eight.

PHILLIES 11, GIANTS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and the Phillies to the runaway win.

Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez also connected for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of eight. Santana drove in four runs, and Hernandez had two RBIs.

Eflin (1-0) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and walked three.

Herrera hit a three-run drive off Jeff Samardzija (1-2) in the first and a two-run shot off D.J. Snelten in the sixth.

Buster Posey had two of San Francisco's six hits.