Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|003
|002
|100—6
|13
|1
|Texas
|010
|004
|20x—7
|7
|2
Fulmer, A.Wilson (6), Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), Saupold (8) and McCann; Moore, Barnette (6), Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Leclerc 1-0. L_Stumpf 1-2. Sv_Kela (7). HRs_Detroit, Martin (4). Texas, Mazara (7).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|200
|101
|020—6
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Romero, Hildenberger (7), Magill (8) and B.Wilson; Gant, Bowman (6), Sherriff (8), Gregerson (9) and Kelly. W_Romero 2-0. L_Gant 1-1.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|113
|110
|000—7
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|202
|010—6
|8
|0
Conlon, Sewald (4), Gsellman (6), Familia (9) and Lobaton; Bailey, Stephens (5), Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Gsellman 4-0. L_Bailey 0-5. Sv_Familia (10). HRs_New York, Gonzalez 2 (5), Bruce (3), Conforto (2). Cincinnati, Hamilton (2), Suarez (5), Gennett (3).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|6
|3
|Philadelphia
|300
|232
|01x—11
|12
|0
Samardzija, Snelten (5), Moronta (7), Johnson (8) and Posey, Hundley; Eflin, Curtis (7), Dominguez (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Samardzija 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (4), Herrera 2 (5), Santana (4).
|Miami
|000
|010
|100—
|2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|203
|220
|32x—14
|15
|0
Garcia, Cloyd (5), Tazawa (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Hendricks, Mazzoni (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 3-2. L_Garcia 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (10), Happ 2 (5), Bryant (5).