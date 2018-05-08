  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 11:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 30 110 36 39 .355
Lowrie Oak 33 136 16 48 .353
Simmons LAA 32 120 22 42 .350
JMartinez Bos 32 126 22 44 .349
MMachado Bal 34 130 17 45 .346
DGordon Sea 33 134 20 46 .343
Trout LAA 34 125 29 42 .336
MSmith TB 28 91 11 30 .330
Castellanos Det 34 136 18 44 .324
Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.