|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|30
|110
|36
|39
|.355
|Lowrie Oak
|33
|136
|16
|48
|.353
|Simmons LAA
|32
|120
|22
|42
|.350
|JMartinez Bos
|32
|126
|22
|44
|.349
|MMachado Bal
|34
|130
|17
|45
|.346
|DGordon Sea
|33
|134
|20
|46
|.343
|Trout LAA
|34
|125
|29
|42
|.336
|MSmith TB
|28
|91
|11
|30
|.330
|Castellanos Det
|34
|136
|18
|44
|.324
|Cabrera Det
|26
|93
|13
|30
|.323
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; 3 tied at 25.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.