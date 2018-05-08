Cubs stop 5-game slide with 14-2 win over Marlins

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered from both sides of the plate, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a five-game slide by routing the Miami Marlins 14-2 on Monday night.

The Cubs collected 15 hits after scoring three or fewer runs in 10 of the previous 11 games. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez connected, and Happ finished with five RBIs.

Kyle Hendricks also provided a lift for Chicago by pitching eight innings of two-run ball. The Cubs dropped their previous two on game-ending hits in St. Louis, taxing their bullpen.

The only downer for the Cubs was an early exit for Baez, who departed in the sixth with right groin tightness.

Miami starter Jarlin Garcia (1-1), who entered with a major league-best 1.09 ERA, was rocked for seven runs and six hits in four innings. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed just two earned runs in 23 innings in his previous four starts.

Before Monday, the Cubs' last 13 homers had been solo drives. Bryant stopped that streak with a two-run shot in the first.

Baez then made it 5-0 with a three-run drive to center in the third — one pitch after losing his balance on a hard swing and miss.

Happ added a two-run shot in the fourth. Batting from the left side in the seventh, he belted a three-run drive to left against Tyler Cloyd.

Bryant finished with three hits and scored three times, and Addison Russell had two hits and two RBIs.

Cameron Maybin had two hits and drove in a run for Miami, which had won six of eight.

ROSTER MOVES

The Cubs placed struggling right-hander Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with the flu. The 31-year-old Darvish is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his first season with Chicago after finalizing a $126 million, six-year contract in February.

He was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Miami, but the Cubs provided no word on a replacement.

The Cubs also recalled right-hander Cory Mazzoni from Triple-A Iowa and optioned reliever Luke Farrell to their top farm club. Mazzoni worked the ninth against the Marlins.

The DL stint for Darvish was made retroactive to Friday. The team said it will announce a corresponding move on Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (forearm strain) threw 30 pitches in two innings in extended spring training.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Jose Urena (0-5, 4.28 ERA) pitches the second game of the series Tuesday night. Urena was the Marlins' opening-day starter against the Cubs in Miami on March 29, allowing five runs in four innings.