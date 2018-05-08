BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Olimpo 1, Tigre 5
|Friday's Match
San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2
|Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0
Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0
Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2
Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Talleres 0, Huracan 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1
|Sunday's Matches
Temperley 1, Patronato Parana 2
Independiente 2, Gimnasia 2
Tigre 0, Lanus 0
Boca Juniors 2, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 2
|Monday's Match
Banfield 2, CA Chacarita Juniors 1