BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 09:05
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Olimpo 1, Tigre 5

Friday's Match

San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0

Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0

Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Talleres 0, Huracan 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1

Sunday's Matches

Temperley 1, Patronato Parana 2

Independiente 2, Gimnasia 2

Tigre 0, Lanus 0

Boca Juniors 2, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 2

Monday's Match

Banfield 2, CA Chacarita Juniors 1