SOPs in place for Taiwan High Speed Rail to ensure safety during earthquakes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A series of standardized protocols will be implemented for the Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) system in the event of earthquakes, to ensure the safety of passengers as Taiwan is prone to large numbers of earthquakes, an official from THSR said Monday.

In an interview with CNA, THSR official Chen Chi-ming (鄭啟明) gave an introduction to the SOPs designed to be executed during earthquakes. He noted that the control center will receive real-time data regarding the intensity of tremors felt across the railway system through detectors installed along the tracks.

The information will then be immediately dispatched to maintenance units across the board, prompting a quick response involving a comprehensive check of the affected tracks' condition. Inspections will also be carried out to spot any irregularities in the power supply system, Chen added.

Trains will be running at reduced speeds or even halted during the checks, depending on the scale of the quake. Factors such as the track gauge, cross level variation, longitudinal level, alignment, and track bed, will be examined to identify possible damage to the railway tracks. Trains will not be cleared to resume normal speeds until the safety procedures are completed.

According to Chen, Taiwan’s high speed rail, modeled after Japan’s Shinkansen (新幹線) railway system, has accumulated a good deal of experience in emergency response situations, for example during the earthquakes that struck Kaohsiung’s Jiaxian (甲仙) and Meinong (美濃) districts in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

Situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire,” Taiwan is struck by an average of 18,500 tremors a year, hence the strict requirements for safety protocols for its railway networks.