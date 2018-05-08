  1. Home
  2. World

Herrera powers Phillies past Giants 11-0

By KEVIN COONEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/08 10:25

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) follows through on a three run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Gi

Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez (16) high fives Scott Kingery after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija (29) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Ma

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 7,

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies rout the San Francisco Giants 11-0 on Monday night.

Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez also connected for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of eight. Santana drove in four runs, and Hernandez had two RBIs.

Eflin (1-0) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and walked three.

Herrera hit a three-run drive off Jeff Samardzija (1-2) in the first and a two-run shot off D.J. Snelten in the sixth. He also walked and scored on Santana's three-run homer in the fifth.