The Latest: NY governor calls on Schneiderman to resign

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on allegations of physical abuse against New York's attorney general (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

New York's governor is calling for the state attorney general to resign amid allegations by four women who say he physically abused them.

In a statement Monday night, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) says he doesn't believe it's possible for Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) to serve as attorney general. He says "no one is above the law, including New York's top legal officer."

Cuomo also says he will be asking an appropriate district attorney to begin an immediate investigation.

Two of the women spoke on the record to The New Yorker . They say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

In a statement, Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone.

___

8:10 p.m.

Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Selvaratnam says the Democrat warned her he could have her followed or her phones tapped. Both say he threatened to kill them if they broke up with him.

