Nintendo News: Nintendo Shares New Details about Its Nintendo Switch Online Service Coming in September

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Nintendo’s upcoming Nintendo Switch Online service is an affordable, multi-featured paid service that lets users enjoy online play for compatible Nintendo Switch games, access classic NES games with added online functionality, back up save data for most games and use additional features for the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app that will enhance the online experience for compatible games.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006260/en/

Nintendo revealed more information about Nintendo Switch Online, including pricing, Save Data Cloud backup and additional details about the classic NES games subscribers will be able to play when it launches in September. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo revealed more information about Nintendo Switch Online, including pricing, Save Data Cloud backup and additional details about the classic NES games subscribers will be able to play when it launches in September.

U.S. Pricing: Various price points offer a variety of affordable options for different players. Individual memberships: One month: $3.99Three months: $7.9912 months: $19.99Family membership (12 months): $34.99 With a family membership, up to eight Nintendo Account holders will be able to use the Nintendo Switch Online service, even on different systems. Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online: Subscribers will have access to NES – Nintendo Switch Online, a compilation of classic NES games. The collection will initially include 20 games, with more added on a regular basis. At launch, previously announced games Balloon Fight, Dr. Mario and Super Mario Bros. 3 will be joined by Donkey Kong, Ice Climber, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Bros., Soccer, Super Mario Bros. and Tennis. An additional 10 launch games will be announced in the future. For the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy these classic NES games online. Depending on the game, players can engage in online competitive or co-op multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action. Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and “pass the controller” at any time. Every classic NES game will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app*. It will also be possible to play these games offline. Save Data Cloud Backup: By using Nintendo Switch Online, a backup of Nintendo Switch save data for most Nintendo Switch games will be stored online for easy access. This is great for people who want to retrieve their data if they lose, break or purchase an additional Nintendo Switch system. Online Play: A Nintendo Switch Online membership will be needed to participate in co-op and competitive online features for many current and upcoming Nintendo Switch games, such as and . Nintendo Switch Online App*: The Nintendo Switch Online smartphone application can be used to enhance the online experience for compatible games through voice chat and other features.

*The Nintendo Switch Online app is for Nintendo Account holders 13 years old or older. Persistent internet access and compatible smartphone are required. Data charges may apply.

For more information about the Nintendo Switch Online service, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006260/en/

CONTACT: Golin

Rich George, 213-335-5554

rgeorge@golin.com

or

Eddie Garcia, 213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS TEENS RETAIL MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 09:19 PM/DISC: 05/07/2018 09:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006260/en