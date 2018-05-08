BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|25
|18
|2
|5
|45
|17
|56
|Godoy Cruz
|26
|16
|5
|5
|43
|24
|53
|San Lorenzo
|26
|14
|8
|4
|31
|18
|50
|Huracan
|26
|13
|8
|5
|32
|21
|47
|Independiente
|26
|13
|7
|6
|29
|18
|46
|Talleres
|26
|13
|6
|7
|31
|18
|45
|Racing Club
|25
|12
|6
|7
|43
|29
|42
|Defensa y Justicia
|26
|12
|5
|9
|39
|34
|41
|Santa Fe
|26
|10
|10
|6
|32
|23
|40
|Argentinos Jrs
|26
|12
|4
|10
|35
|29
|40
|Belgrano
|26
|10
|10
|6
|27
|25
|40
|River Plate
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|26
|38
|Colon
|24
|10
|7
|7
|29
|20
|37
|Atletico Tucuman
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|26
|35
|Estudiantes
|25
|10
|5
|10
|24
|23
|35
|Banfield
|26
|9
|7
|10
|27
|24
|34
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|9
|7
|9
|29
|31
|34
|Patronato Parana
|26
|8
|8
|10
|26
|32
|32
|Rosario Central
|26
|8
|7
|11
|29
|40
|31
|San Martin
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|35
|30
|Lanus
|26
|6
|10
|10
|20
|37
|28
|Newell's
|26
|8
|6
|12
|23
|26
|27
|Tigre
|26
|4
|12
|10
|26
|31
|24
|Gimnasia
|25
|6
|5
|14
|24
|41
|23
|Temperley
|26
|4
|8
|14
|19
|44
|20
|Chacarita Jrs
|26
|4
|6
|16
|22
|36
|18
|Arsenal
|25
|3
|8
|14
|19
|32
|17
|Olimpo
|26
|3
|5
|18
|14
|48
|14
|Tuesday, May 1
Olimpo 1, Tigre 5
|Friday, May 4
San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2
|Saturday, May 5
San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0
Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0
Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2
Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Talleres 0, Huracan 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1
|Sunday, May 6
Temperley 1, Patronato Parana 2
Independiente 2, Gimnasia 2
Tigre 0, Lanus 0
Boca Juniors 2, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 2
|Monday, May 7
Banfield 2, Chacarita Jrs 1
|Tuesday, May 8
Colon vs. River Plate 0015 GMT
|Wednesday, May 9
Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2045 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Thursday, May 10
River Plate vs. Estudiantes 2300 GMT
|Friday, May 11
Chacarita Jrs vs. San Martin 2200 GMT
|Saturday, May 12
Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman 0015 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT
Racing Club vs. Colon 2300 GMT
|Sunday, May 13
Santa Fe vs. Independiente 1830 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Newell's 2000 GMT
Olimpo vs. Talleres 2000 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos Jrs 2000 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre 2000 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Banfield 2000 GMT
Belgrano vs. Temperley 2000 GMT
Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2045 GMT
River Plate vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT