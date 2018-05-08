  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 09:05
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 25 18 2 5 45 17 56
Godoy Cruz 26 16 5 5 43 24 53
San Lorenzo 26 14 8 4 31 18 50
Huracan 26 13 8 5 32 21 47
Independiente 26 13 7 6 29 18 46
Talleres 26 13 6 7 31 18 45
Racing Club 25 12 6 7 43 29 42
Defensa y Justicia 26 12 5 9 39 34 41
Santa Fe 26 10 10 6 32 23 40
Argentinos Jrs 26 12 4 10 35 29 40
Belgrano 26 10 10 6 27 25 40
River Plate 24 11 5 8 35 26 38
Colon 24 10 7 7 29 20 37
Atletico Tucuman 26 8 11 7 29 26 35
Estudiantes 25 10 5 10 24 23 35
Banfield 26 9 7 10 27 24 34
Velez Sarsfield 25 9 7 9 29 31 34
Patronato Parana 26 8 8 10 26 32 32
Rosario Central 26 8 7 11 29 40 31
San Martin 26 8 6 12 26 35 30
Lanus 26 6 10 10 20 37 28
Newell's 26 8 6 12 23 26 27
Tigre 26 4 12 10 26 31 24
Gimnasia 25 6 5 14 24 41 23
Temperley 26 4 8 14 19 44 20
Chacarita Jrs 26 4 6 16 22 36 18
Arsenal 25 3 8 14 19 32 17
Olimpo 26 3 5 18 14 48 14
Tuesday, May 1

Olimpo 1, Tigre 5

Friday, May 4

San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2

Saturday, May 5

San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0

Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0

Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Talleres 0, Huracan 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1

Sunday, May 6

Temperley 1, Patronato Parana 2

Independiente 2, Gimnasia 2

Tigre 0, Lanus 0

Boca Juniors 2, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 2

Monday, May 7

Banfield 2, Chacarita Jrs 1

Tuesday, May 8

Colon vs. River Plate 0015 GMT

Wednesday, May 9

Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2045 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Thursday, May 10

River Plate vs. Estudiantes 2300 GMT

Friday, May 11

Chacarita Jrs vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Saturday, May 12

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman 0015 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2300 GMT

Sunday, May 13

Santa Fe vs. Independiente 1830 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Newell's 2000 GMT

Olimpo vs. Talleres 2000 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos Jrs 2000 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre 2000 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Banfield 2000 GMT

Belgrano vs. Temperley 2000 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2045 GMT

River Plate vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT