AML BitCoin Listed On Digital Currency Exchange, IDAX

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--NAC Foundation, LLC, creator of the world’s only patented compliant digital currency, AML BitCoin, announces that the AML Token has commenced trading on digital currency exchange, IDAX. The trading symbol for AML Token is ABTC.

ABTC commenced an IDAX exchange listing on May 5, 2018 at 6:00PM PT. IDAX is currently not allowing ABTC withdrawals; the expected time for withdrawals is within 1-2 weeks. Those in the US and Canada are advised to wait to start trading until the withdrawal option is available.

Marcus Andrade, Chief Executive Officer of NAC Foundation proclaims, “We have been working furiously for the past few months to integrate the AML Token on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges. AML BitCoin’s expected release is within the next six months; once released, AML Tokens can be switched to AML BitCoins at a 1:1 ratio. AML BitCoin is based on a unique private blockchain and has patented anti-money laundering (AML) and ‘know-your-customer’ (KYC) features, unlike all other digital currencies. However, I am pleased to announce that IDAX has moved quickly to become the first exchange to list the AML Token. Consequently, the AML Token is available for purchase on IDAX, and likely a host of other exchanges throughout the world soon.”

IDAX (International Digital Asset Exchange) originated from the GBC (Global Blockchain Research Center), an international blockchain research center. Its global digital assets service platform is designed to be user friendly. The IDAX exchange is supported with superior functionality, utilizing multiple cryptocurrencies and ample language options.

ABTC’s listing on IDAX is located here: https://www.idax.mn/#/exchange?pairname=ABTC_BTC

About NAC Foundation

NAC Foundation, headquartered in the U.S., is the creator of the AML BitCoin, the world’s only patent-pending digital currency with anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, anti-terrorism and theft-resistant properties. AML BitCoin is compliant with all major national security and financial protection laws and regulations, including the USA PATRIOT Act and the Bank Secrecy Act. NAC’s mission is to strengthen the acceptance and use of digital currencies by advancing throughout the world security compliance, combined with blockchain technology. For more information, please visit www.amlbitcoin.com or www.amltoken.com

About IDAX

IDAX (International Digital Asset Exchange) company is originated from GBC (Global Blockchain Research Center), an international blockchain research center and global digital assets service platform that is designed for blockchain exchange research. IDAX’s mission is to establish the highest quality digital asset exchange platform of the blockchain globalization according to the “Secure, prompt, stable, sophisticated/precise” activity guidance. To learn more, visit www.idax.mn.

