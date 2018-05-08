Australia to release budget with looming election in mind

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's government is expected to release annual spending plans with a focus on winning votes at elections due within a year.

Cheaper craft beer plus personal tax cuts compensated by strengthening company tax revenue have been flagged as likely to be announced on Tuesday as well as more investment on roads and rail to stimulate economic growth.

Some media have reported that the government might better its timetable for returning the budget to surplus by the 2020-21 fiscal year by balancing the books 12 months earlier.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will reveal to the Parliament later Tuesday his economic blueprint for the year starting July 1. He told reporters the government will live within its means.