Albany International Reports First-Quarter Results

ROCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) reported that Q1 2018 Net income attributable to the Company was $10.2 million, including a net benefit of $0.3 million from income tax adjustments. Net income attributable to the Company was increased by $1.2 million as a result of adopting ASC 606. Q1 2017 Net income attributable to the Company was $10.8 million, including a net charge of $0.8 million from income tax adjustments.

Q1 2018 Income before income taxes was $15.1 million, including $8.6 million of restructuring charges and $2.4 million of losses from foreign currency revaluation. Q1 2017 Income before income taxes was $17.5 million, including restructuring charges of $2.7 million and losses of $1.9 million from foreign currency revaluation.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the provisions of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, using the modified retrospective method for transition. Under this transition method, periods prior to 2018 are not restated. Table 1 summarizes the effect on various operational metrics that resulted from the adoption of the new standard:

Table 2 summarizes Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:

Table 3 summarizes Q1 Net sales excluding the impact of ASC 606 and currency translation effects:

In Machine Clothing, when excluding the impact of ASC 606 and currency translation effects, Net sales declined 4%, principally due to continuing declines in publication grade sales and lower sales in tissue and packaging, primarily in North America as Q1 2017 sales were particularly strong in those grades. AEC Net sales grew 33% as compared to Q1 2017, when excluding the impact of ASC 606 and currency translation effects, primarily driven by growth in the LEAP, Boeing 787, and F-35 programs.

Table 4 summarizes Gross profit by segment:

First-quarter MC Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased compared to Q1 2017, but was essentially flat compared to the full-year margin in 2017 and rebounded from 45.0% in Q4 2017, due to increased capacity utilization. The increase in AEC Gross profit as a percentage of sales was driven by higher sales and improved labor productivity.

Table 5 summarizes selling, technical, general and research (STG&R) expenses by segment:

Losses from the revaluation of nonfunctional-currency assets and liabilities increased total first-quarter STG&R expenses by $1.7 million in 2018 and $1.8 million in 2017. The increase in Corporate expenses was primarily attributable to higher costs for information systems to support continued growth in AEC.

Table 6 summarizes first-quarter expenses associated with internally funded research and development by segment:

Table 7 summarizes first-quarter operating income by segment:

Table 8 presents the effect on Operating income from restructuring and currency revaluation:

This article has been truncated. You can see the rest of this article by visiting http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006063/en.