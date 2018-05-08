  1. Home
  2. World

Relax, Oliver fans, he's not really quitting

By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 03:23

This image released by HBO shows John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Oliver said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for

NEW YORK (AP) — Relax, John Oliver fans. He's not really quitting.

It was all a joke. The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat a chlamydia outbreak among koalas named for him. He said, "goodbye, forever, everyone," as stagehands broke up his set around him.

That inspired a wave of social media posts among fans wondering if he was serious.

No. It's a comedy show, after all. HBO said Monday that he's scheduled to be back on the air next Sunday.