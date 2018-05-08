Allianz Real Estate Names Peggy DaSilva Head of Loan and Asset Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Allianz Real Estate today announced that Peggy DaSilva is joining its team as the head of the Loan and Asset Management Group for the Americas, effective May 7.

Allianz Real Estate – the EUR 56 billion real estate investment and asset manager within the Allianz Group – has a strong presence in the U.S. Focusing on both equity and commercial mortgage loan investments worldwide, its investments in the Americas are diversified across more than 30 metro markets and property types spanning office, multi-family, retail and industrial.

DaSilva brings over 30 years’ experience in commercial real estate and financial services to her new role. Her expertise includes complex deal structures and extensive experience in acquisitions and asset management, both in the U.S. and Canada.

Based in the New York office, she will be responsible for actively managing a $16 billion U.S. portfolio of debt and equity investments.

“Peggy has the real estate acumen and investment insight to actively manage our expanding portfolio of investments in debt, direct equity, joint venture partnerships and funds,” said Christoph Donner, CEO of Allianz Real Estate of America. “Her deep experience in growing capital and protecting investments, and her proven leadership capabilities are what distinguished her. I know she will serve our investors and partners well — and we are delighted to welcome her.”

As head of the Loan and Asset Management Group for Allianz Real Estate of America, DaSilva will set asset strategy and evaluate prospective transactions to ensure alignment with clients' overall real estate investment priorities. She will also determine capital budgets and lead negotiations on sales, loan modifications and restructures.

DaSilva will serve as a liaison with the group’s investment committee and will closely interact with clients and investors.

Before joining Allianz, DaSilva was managing director at Canyon Partners Real Estate in the New York office, where she raised capital for a real estate debt fund that invests across the capital stack in senior and subordinate positions.

Previously, DaSilva was managing director with the U.S. Managed Accounts Group of CBRE Global Investors, serving as the portfolio manager for one of the firm’s international sovereign wealth fund clients. DaSilva also has served as senior vice president and managing director at Rockefeller Group, where she was responsible for portfolio and asset management of the U.S. Premier Office Fund LP.

She held previous positions with Deutsche Bank USA, Citicorp Securities, Chemical Bank and Bank of America.

DaSilva is past president of WX, a New York-based organization of senior women in real estate, and was an original member of the Executive Committee of WLI, the Women’s Leadership Initiative at ULI. She is a cum laude graduate of Wellesley College, Wellesley, Massachusetts and she earned an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School, New York.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 86 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing over 650 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers while our asset managers Allianz Global Investors and PIMCO manage an additional 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we hold the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2017, over 140,000 employees in more than 70 countries achieved total revenue of 126 billion euros and an operating profit of 11 billion euros for the group.

About Allianz Real Estate

Allianz Real Estate is the strategic real estate organization within the Allianz Group and a leading international real estate investment and asset manager. Allianz Real Estate develops and executes worldwide tailored portfolio and investment strategies on behalf of the Allianz companies, considering direct as well as indirect investments and real estate loans. The operational management of investments and assets is currently performed in 5 regions, West Europe (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain), North & Central Europe (Austria, CEE, Germany, Ireland, Nordics), Switzerland, USA and Asia Pacific. The headquarters of Allianz Real Estate are located in Munich and Paris. Allianz Real Estate has approximately 56 billion euros assets under management.

