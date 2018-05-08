  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 120.75 Down 1.85
May 119.55 119.55 118.20 118.20 Down 2.25
Jul 123.15 Down 1.80
Jul 122.60 122.85 119.90 120.75 Down 1.85
Sep 124.95 125.10 122.30 123.15 Down 1.80
Dec 128.35 128.55 125.80 126.60 Down 1.80
Mar 131.95 132.00 129.25 130.05 Down 1.80
May 134.05 134.25 131.55 132.35 Down 1.80
Jul 136.10 136.20 133.70 134.45 Down 1.75
Sep 137.95 138.00 135.70 136.35 Down 1.75
Dec 140.00 140.60 138.40 139.05 Down 1.70
Mar 141.90 141.90 141.15 141.80 Down 1.65
May 143.55 Down 1.70
Jul 145.20 Down 1.80
Sep 146.15 146.65 146.15 146.65 Down 1.85
Dec 148.35 148.90 148.35 148.90 Down 1.85
Mar 150.95 Down 1.85