New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|120.75
|Down 1.85
|May
|119.55
|119.55
|118.20
|118.20
|Down 2.25
|Jul
|123.15
|Down 1.80
|Jul
|122.60
|122.85
|119.90
|120.75
|Down 1.85
|Sep
|124.95
|125.10
|122.30
|123.15
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|128.35
|128.55
|125.80
|126.60
|Down 1.80
|Mar
|131.95
|132.00
|129.25
|130.05
|Down 1.80
|May
|134.05
|134.25
|131.55
|132.35
|Down 1.80
|Jul
|136.10
|136.20
|133.70
|134.45
|Down 1.75
|Sep
|137.95
|138.00
|135.70
|136.35
|Down 1.75
|Dec
|140.00
|140.60
|138.40
|139.05
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|141.90
|141.90
|141.15
|141.80
|Down 1.65
|May
|143.55
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|145.20
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|146.15
|146.65
|146.15
|146.65
|Down 1.85
|Dec
|148.35
|148.90
|148.35
|148.90
|Down 1.85
|Mar
|150.95
|Down 1.85