Chambers USA 2018 Recognizes Dorsey Lawyers and Practices

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 57 of its lawyers and 22 of its practices across nine of its U.S. offices were ranked by Chambers and Partners in its annual survey, Chambers USA:America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2018. In addition to the practices in nine Dorsey offices that were ranked at the state level, the Firm’s Native American Law practice was ranked on the national level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005983/en/

Dorsey & Whitney announced today that 57 of its lawyers and 22 of its practices across nine of its U.S. offices were ranked by Chambers and Partners in its annual survey, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business 2018. (Logo: Dorsey & Whitney)

The following Dorsey lawyers were ranked individually or named as “Recognized Practitioners”(*) by Chambers in its latest guide:

National Nelson Dong – International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions* Skip Durocher – Native American Law Stephen Lucke – ERISA Litigation Steven Khadavi – Capital Markets: Debt & Equity* Richard Silberberg – International Arbitration: Arbitrators* Mary Streitz – Native American Law

Anchorage Robert Bundy – Litigation: General Commercial Louisiana Cutler – Litigation: General Commercial Michael Mills – Corporate/M&A Corporate/M&A: Bankruptcy Joan Travostino – Real Estate

Denver Whitney Holmes – Corporate/M&A Charlene Krogh – Intellectual Property Lee Osman – Intellectual Property Ken Sam – Corporate/M&A* Gregory Tamkin – Intellectual Property Tucker Trautman – Litigation: General Commercial

Des Moines William Miller – Litigation: General Commercial David Tank – Litigation: General Commercial

Fargo Sarah Herman – Labor & Employment; Litigation: General Commercial

Minneapolis Elizabeth Buckingham – Intellectual Property Ken Cutler – Corporate/M&A Laura Graf – Real Estate LB Guthrie – Real Estate Mark Hamel – Real Estate William Jonason – Corporate/M&A Jocelyn Knoll – Construction James Langdon – Litigation: General Commercial Jay Lindgren – Real Estate: Zoning & Land Use Michael Lindsay – Antitrust John Marsalek – Corporate/M&A David Meyer – Real Estate Ryan Mick – Labor & Employment* Marcus Mollison – Real Estate Robert Olson – Real Estate Matthew Ralph – Antitrust* Melissa Raphan – Labor & Employment Robert Rosenbaum – Corporate/M&A Eric Ruzicka – Construction Steve Wells – Litigation: General Commercial

Missoula Steve Bell – Litigation: General Commercial Jack Manning – Corporate/M&A Erin McCrady – Corporate/M&A Dan Semmens – Corporate/M&A

New York Sandra Edelman – Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright Bruce Ewing – Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright

Salt Lake City Alan Bell – Corporate/M&A Bryon Benevento – Litigation: General Commercial Brett Foster – Intellectual Property L. Grant Foster – Intellectual Property Annette Jarvis – Litigation: General Commercial Steve Marsden – Litigation: General Commercial David Marx – Corporate/M&A Bryan Pratt – Intellectual Property William Prince – Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries Tiffany Shimada – Intellectual Property Marcus Simon – Intellectual Property Nolan Taylor – Corporate/M&A

Seattle Chris Barry – Corporate/Commercial Christopher Doerksen – Corporate/Commercial* Michael Droke – Labor & Employment Peter Ehrlichman – Litigation: General Commercial Kimton Eng – Intellectual Property Aaron Goldstein – Labor & Employment* John Hollinrake – Corporate/Commercial: Tax Paul Meiklejohn – Intellectual Property The following Dorsey practices were ranked or otherwise recognized (*) by Chambers in its latest guide:

Nationwide Native American Law Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded* Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional*

Anchorage Corporate/M&A Litigation: General Commercial Real Estate

Denver Intellectual Property

Des Moines Litigation: General Commercial

Fargo Labor & Employment

Minneapolis Antitrust Construction Corporate/M&A Intellectual Property* Labor & Employment Litigation: General Commercial Real Estate

Missoula Corporate/M&A Litigation: General Commercial*

New York Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded Intellectual Property: Trade Mark & Copyright

Salt Lake City Corporate/M&A Environment, Natural Resources & Regulated Industries Intellectual Property Litigation: General Commercial

Seattle Corporate/Commercial Intellectual Property

Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005983/en/

CONTACT: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Jeri Longtin-Kloss, 612-492-5315

longtin.kloss.jeri@dorsey.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OTHER ENERGY NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE HUMAN RESOURCES LEGAL ENVIRONMENT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 03:07 PM/DISC: 05/07/2018 03:07 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005983/en