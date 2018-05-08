Mexican business groups once again knock leftist candidate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Business groups are again taking out newspaper ads to indirectly attack leftist presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

A two-page ad appeared Monday in newspapers criticizing those who "divide" Mexico and cause "resentment."

It was the second time in a week business chambers have taken out such ads. They were angered when Lopez Obrador said some businessmen oppose him because "they don't want to stop stealing."

Lopez Obrador has sought to defuse the conflict, saying, "We are not against businessmen, I repeat, we are against corruption."

In 2006, business groups took out ads against Lopez Obrador that may have cost him the election.

This is Lopez Obrador's third run for the presidency, and he has tried to avoid the angry, radical tone he often lapsed into in 2006 and 2012.