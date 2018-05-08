Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Power management company Eaton today announced that it has been named one of Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine’s “100 Best Corporate Citizens” for the 11th consecutive year.

"The decisions we make each day have the power to make a difference – for our employees and customers, and the world," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "That's why we believe in being a good corporate citizen and why being named to this list is an honor. It validates that we are not just saying the right things, we are doing them as well."

The roster recognizes the standout environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of public companies across the United States. The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List documents 260 ESG data points of disclosure and performance measures—harvested from publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy & community support. The list ranks the Russell 1000 Index.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion.

