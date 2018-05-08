Food Lion Celebrates Teachers With 5% MVP Discount on Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 8

SALISBURY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Food Lion is celebrating teachers by offering a 5 percent MVP discount on their total purchase on National Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

"Food Lion recognizes the value teachers bring to our local communities and are thankful for these role models who work tirelessly to educate our future neighbors, associates and community leaders," said Greg Finchum, executive vice president of retail operations at Food Lion. "We are so proud to give back to these leaders on Teacher Appreciation Day."

To receive the discount, teachers, school faculty and staff need to show a teacher ID at checkout along with their personal MVP card. This offer is valid on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 only. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps or services.

Food Lion is proud to work with local teachers and schools in the communities it serves throughout the year. Through Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief platform, the company regularly works with local food banks to provide backpack programs to children who may only have access to meals during the school day, as well as engages in numerous donations at schools to provide fresh produce and other healthy items to students and their families struggling with hunger. Food Lion also hosts family math nights in its stores to help educate students and their families about how to make healthy choices in the grocery stores on any budget.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize.

